Egypt’s Sisi Meets Jordan’s King Abdullah, Discuss Gaza and Palestinian Displacement

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi welcomed Jordan’s King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein to Cairo on 27 December for a one-day summit between the two states.

The two leaders engaged in discussions regarding longstanding bilateral ties, Israel’s war on Gaza, and regional security.

The current humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip was the center of the summit, with a particular focus on the increasing internal and external displacement of the Palestinian people.

Both leaders adamantly rejected any attempts to undermine the Palestinian cause or displace its people, emphasizing the imperative of an immediate ceasefire.

They stressed the need for the swift entry of relief aid in substantial quantities to effectively alleviate the suffering in Gaza.

Simultaneously, Al-Sisi and Abdullah deplored the ongoing situation, which recently crossed 20,000 in the death toll, with 8,000 of them being children, in addition to over 50,000 casualties.

The heads of state emphasized the need for a commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the borders of 4 June, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital under international law.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.