Safaga Port Development: Egypt’s Collaboration with Abu Dhabi Ports for Enhanced Capacities

In a significant move to bolster trade and maritime infrastructure, Egypt signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Group today, 27 December, to operate and maintain the Safaga port’s new multipurpose terminal.

The partnership aims to enhance the port’s capacity and facilitate the efficient handling of goods.

The newly developed Safaga 2 terminal is set to become a major hub for containerized cargo, with an annual capacity of 1 million containers and the ability to handle 7 million metric tons of goods per year.

This development is part of Egypt’s broader efforts to strengthen its logistics and transportation sector.

Egyptian Transport Minister, Kamel al-Wazir, highlighted the significance of the project, stating that the Ministry has invested 3.6 billion Egyptian pounds (approximately 116.7 million USD) in the development of Safaga port. The ambitious undertaking encompasses an expansive area of 810,000 square meters, featuring a dock length of 1,100 meters and a depth of 17 meters.

The collaboration is expected to benefit both parties by leveraging the Abu Dhabi Ports Group’s expertise in port operations and thus enhancing the efficiency and capabilities of Safaga Port, contributing to the growth of Egypt’s maritime trade.

Aligning with Egypt’s strategic vision to become a regional trade and logistics hub, the Safaga terminal development capitalizes on the nation’s advantageous geographic location along the Red Sea. The project will enhance the port’s capacity and also stimulate economic growth, create job opportunities, and attract further investments to the region.

The operationalization of the Safaga port terminal is eagerly awaited by stakeholders and industry players anticipating the positive impact on Egypt’s maritime sector and its capacity to manage growing trade volumes.