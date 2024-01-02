Tadawy Foundation for Psychological Support: A Beacon of Hope and Healing

In a world where mental health support is not always accessible to those in need, the Tadawy Foundation for Psychological Support, located in Al Dokki, shines as a guiding light. Founded by Dalia Sallam, this Egyptian non-profit organization is on a mission to provide psychological support and therapy to individuals from all walks of life, without discrimination.

The foundation offers a range of services, including behavioral and cognitive sessions, free psychological medication for those who cannot afford it, and assistance for individuals with ADHD, bipolar disorder, cancer, and more.

In an exclusive interview, Dalia Sallam reveals the inspiration behind Tadawy and the challenges they face in their noble pursuit.

Dalia Sallam’s Personal Journey and Inspiration

For Sallam, establishing the Tadawy Foundation for Psychological Support was deeply personal. As a mother of twin daughters diagnosed with Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Sallam experienced the financial associated with providing essential sessions and medication. It was during this journey that she realized the plight of those who couldn’t afford such services.

Sallam’s determination led her to the Ministry of Social and Solidarity, where she initiated the process of establishing Tadawy. Despite facing financial challenges, she sold her own land and rented a flat to kickstart the foundation. Her driving motivation was clear: saving individuals in need of psychotherapy saves souls from the perils of suicide and addiction.

Providing Holistic Support

Tadawy Foundation goes beyond conventional support, offering tailored services to diverse groups facing mental health challenges.From addiction to ADHD, they tailor their services to meet the unique needs of each group. For addiction cases, Tadawy collaborates with government detoxification facilities due to limited donations, ensuring individuals receive the necessary care.

Meanwhile, “behavioral sessions for individuals with ADHD have yielded remarkable results, with an impressive 85% success rate,” Sallam claims. Tadawy’s friendly atmosphere provides a safe space for individuals to thrive. Notably, they even organized a bicycle marathon for children with hyperactivity and distraction, promoting inclusivity and empowerment.

Empowering Cancer Fighters and Bipolar Fighters

The foundation extends its support to cancer patients, the elderly, and parents with psychological disorders as well. With a compassionate approach, they address the unique challenges faced by each group.

Sallam empahsized that “Tadawy refrains from labeling cancer patients, instead referring to them as cancer fighters, acknowledging their strength and resilience.”

In Sallam’s words, “when it comes to bipolar disorder, Tadawy provides free electrotherapy and pharmaceuticals, significantly reducing the financial burden for individuals who may struggle to afford their treatment. By considering these individuals as bipolar fighters, Tadawy fosters a sense of empowerment and solidarity.”

Inclusive and Effective Psychological Support

Tadawy takes pride in its ability to cater to a diverse range of individuals, encompassing all age groups and addressing both inattentive and hyperactive/impulsive behaviors. With the help of dedicated psychologists and psychiatrists, Tadawy ensures that their psychological support is inclusive and effective.

Sallam reiterated that “The foundation offers a welcoming and safe space where individuals can find solace and embark on their journey toward improved mental health.”

Sustaining the Charitable Approach

Tadawy Foundation’s commitment to providing free services poses significant challenges. This is because Sallam said that “The foundation relies on the dedication of volunteer psychologists and psychiatrists who generously offer their expertise without charge.” However, sustaining this charitable approach proves demanding.

From the many challenges the organization faces is finding suitable locations for expansion beyond Giza and securing funds for additional staff and necessary equipment.

Despite these challenges, Sallam mentioned that “Tadawy remains resolute in its mission to spread the concept of charitable mental health support throughout Egypt.”

This Foundation stands as a beacon of hope and healing for those in need. Under the visionary leadership of Dalia Sallam, Tadawy has created a path to accessible psychological support for all, regardless of financial means.

By providing behavioral and cognitive sessions, free medication, and tailored assistance to various groups, Tadawy has transformed lives and fostered resilience. As they navigate challenges and strive for expansion, Tadawy continues to offer solace, guidance, and a brighter future for individuals grappling with mental health disorders in Egypt.