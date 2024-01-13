Exploring Cairo’s Finest Matcha Destinations

Beyond matcha’s alluring shade of green that tantalizes the eyes, this popular drink is rich, flavorful, and contains an array of benefits. It is a centuries-old drink that was discovered in China but has recently found its way to Egypt’s best coffee corners.

Matcha is not everyone’s cup of tea — it is an acquired taste that can be sipped iced or hot. Essentially, matcha is green tea leaves that are crushed into fine powder, and whisked with warm or hot water until it dissolves into a frothy drink. Sipped hot or with ice, matcha is high in antioxidants, including catechins, which help prevent cell damage and lower the risk of diseases.

For those in Cairo eager to explore the best matcha cups the city has to offer, here are five local coffee shops that stand out in delivering both hot and iced matcha concoctions.

Brown Nose

Brown Nose is for the slow sippers — albeit this is the slogan dotted in their locations. The matcha at Brown Nose is exquisite, whether it is their hot or iced cups; however, their blended matcha with coconut milk stands out.

Locations: 5A by the Waterway Developments, Fifth Settlement | Dara’s Ice Cream: Zamalek, Maadi, and O1 New Cairo.

Cult

Once Cult’s matcha is drunk, there is no going back. Besides their iconic matcha drinks, Cult offers a matcha tiramisu drink ‘MISU’ and a matcha custard croissant — guaranteed to lure one into the cult.

Locations: The Drive by the Wateway, Fifth Settlement | Majarrah, West Cairo | Street 88, Palm Hills | Walk of Cairo, Sheikh Zayed | Mangroovy Beach, El Gouna

Koffee Kulture

Their specialty might be coffee, but this local roastery’s matcha is one of the best in town. Besides their special canned cups, Koffee Kulture offers unique blends of matcha drinks, including homemade blueberry and strawberry matcha.

Locations: Akran Plaza and Golf Center Mall, Sheikh Zayed

Dark Solution

At Dark Solution, matcha blends health and happiness at this locally grown cafe. From its name, Dark Solution caters to those who crave sophisticated coffee flavors except when it comes to their matcha — everything is dark except its electric green.

Location: Maadi | O1, New Cairo