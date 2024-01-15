Egypt and China Strengthen Cooperation and Address Regional Security Concerns

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Cairo on Sunday 14 January, marking the start of Wang’s visits to other African nations including Tunisia, Togo, and Cote d’Ivoire.

The meeting, attended by Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and senior Chinese officials, focused on strengthening and continuing joint economic development projects.

During the meeting, President El-Sisi received a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping, congratulating him on his re-election and expressing China’s commitment to advancing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The leaders also discussed regional and international developments, particularly the ongoing war on Gaza. Foreign Minister Wang expressed agreement with Egypt’s position on the need for a ceasefire in Gaza to protect civilians, provide relief, and defuse regional tensions.

Both Egypt and China strongly rejected any forced transfer or displacement of Palestinians. They emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of the crisis through a comprehensive settlement based on the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with international legitimacy.

In a joint statement, Egypt and China expressed their close monitoring of developments in the Red Sea and their shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of navigation. They expressed concern over the expansion of the conflict in the region and called for efforts to stop attacks on Gaza.

Foreign Minister Wang stated: “China calls for a halt to the harassment and attacks on civilian ships and for the maintenance of the smooth flow of global industrial and supply chains and the international trade order.”

Wang criticized the recent air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, claiming that “The adding of fuel to the fire of tensions in the Red Sea should be avoided and an increase in the overall security risk of the region should be prevented.”

He then stressed the need to avoid further escalating tensions in the Red Sea and prevent an increase in the overall security risk of the region.

Wang also emphasized the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries on both sides of the Red Sea, including Yemen, while jointly ensuring the safety of the Red Sea waterways.