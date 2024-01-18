Missile Strikes Between Pakistan and Iran Claim Lives of Civilians

Pakistan and Iran engaged in a series of missile strikes this week, escalating tensions between the neighboring countries.

The exchanges reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least nine people. The strikes were carried out in response to attacks launched by each country, on the other’s territories.

Pakistan claimed its strikes targeted “terrorist hideouts” in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, while Iran’s strikes hit areas near the city of Saravan. Reports suggest that three women, two men, and four children were killed in the strikes.

In this recent escalation, Pakistan’s military stated that the strikes were aimed at the Balochistan Liberation Army and the Balochistan Liberation Front, groups fighting for greater autonomy in Balochistan.

The tit-for-tat attacks have strained diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Iran. Both countries have long viewed each other with suspicion due to previous militant attacks.

Pakistan’s military described its strikes as “highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes” and stated that they were conducted using various weapons, including drones, rockets, and standoff missiles. Standoff weapons allow for attacks from a distance without entering the opponent’s airspace.

With the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and Iran’s airstrikes in Iraq and Syria. The strikes by Pakistan and Iran further contribute to the region’s instability.