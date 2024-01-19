AFCON: Salah-less Egypt Draws 2-2 Again

Egypt salvaged another 2-2 draw in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after tying with Ghana.

Egypt’s football team started in an underwhelming fashion, worsened by an unexpected injury to its star forward Mohamed Salah.

Egypt’s lacklustre first-half performance was punished in the final minutes when Ghana’s star attacker Mohammed Kudus fired from outside the box to put his team in the lead.

Despite losing their star player, the Pharaohs’ showed a more positive reaction in the second half.

Egyptian winger Omar Marmoush rose to the occasion, taking advantage of a Ghanian defensive mistake to slot in a goal past the goalkeeper to make it 1-1.

The Black Stars quickly took back the lead, once more through Kudus, whose shot deflected off Mohamed Abdelmoneim and into Egypt’s net.

Egyptian winger Mohamed Trezeguet was substituted shortly after, a tactical decision that inspired Egypt’s second comeback of the match.

Trezeguet performed a smooth solo run past Ghana’s defence, squaring it to Mostafa Mohamed to place it in for Egypt’s second goal.

Egypt spent the remainder of the match striving for a winning goal, but to no avail – resulting in another disappointing draw after previously drawing 2-2 with Mozambique.

The Pharaohs are now second in the group with two points, below dark horses Cape Verde – who they play next on 22 January.

