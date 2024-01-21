Egypt to Begin Testing 5G in 3 Months

State-owned Telecom Egypt will begin testing fifth-generation (5G) network services in three months, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Nasr told Asharq Business on 19 January.

The company also intends to roll out the service commercially by the end of the year, Nasr added.

Telecom Egypt received the country’s first licence on 17 January to install and operate the next-generation networks at a cost of USD 150 million (EGP 4.6 billion).

Currently, only eight percent of mobile devices in Egypt can support 5G, according to Nasr – but believes that number will expand in a short period.

