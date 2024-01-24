Egypt’s Health Ministry Announces New Early Detection Initiative for Autism

Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced preparations for a forthcoming initiative aimed at detecting and intervening early in autism spectrum disorders. The announcement, made by Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar on 21 January, comes in light of directives from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The initiative, titled “Detection and Early Intervention for Autism Spectrum Disorders,” is designed to operate through a survey and early detection mechanism – employing the globally used M-Chat scoring system during routine vaccinations for children at 18 months. The process is repeated for 24 months, either through the ministry’s National Mental Health online platform or its primary care centres. There will also be an additional service from the National Mental Health Platform that enables remote assessment of children aged 6 months to 2 and a half years. Autism treatment centres are set to be established in collaboration with the private health sector. These centres will be electronically and technologically equipped to serve as specialised schools – catering to the needs of affected children and facilitating their integration into society. Over 102 medical teams have been provided with training on the matter, including doctors, nurses, and supervisors…



Hi guest,

You've read all of your free articles.

Subscribe now to support independent journalism and to enjoy:

Unlimited access to all our articles

Exclusive events and offers

First access to new premium newsletters

Ability to comment on articles

Full user profile Subscribe