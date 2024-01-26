ICJ Delivers First Ruling on South Africa’s Genocide Case against Israel

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on Friday, 26 January, in favor of provisional measures in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip. The provisional measures include several directives to Israel in response to South Africa’s request, mandating Israel to implement measures aimed at preventing acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip, including the prevention and punishment of incitement to genocide. Additionally, the court has stipulated that Israel must facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip. The rulings came in a sweeping majority of 15-2 or 16-1 depending on which measures the vote was on. While the court has compelled Israel to undertake additional measures for the protection of Palestinians, it has not explicitly ordered the cessation of military operations in the Strip. The Hague-based court also ruled that it has jurisdiction to proceed with the case between South Africa and Israel, acknowledguing that the parties have “clearly opposite views” and that this is an interim stage, with the merits of the case due for further examination. However, it added: “In the court’s view, at least some of the acts and omissions alleged…



