Egyptian Government Ensures Availability and Affordability of Goods for Ramadan

The Egyptian government, led by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting on Sunday 18 February with the Board of Governors and several ministers to ensure the availability and affordability of essential goods for citizens during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

One of the primary focuses of the meeting was to guarantee the presence of goods in markets while controlling prices.

Prime Minister Madbouly announced that an agreement had been reached with chambers of commerce and manufacturers to supply significant quantities of goods to stabilize prices.

To monitor the availability of commodities and maintain price stability, small working groups will be formed in each governorate, headed by the governor, to provide weekly reports to the Prime Minister.

These groups will collaborate with relevant authorities to establish exhibitions, fixed markets and mobile outlets, and stalls for selling essential goods at reduced prices.

The Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, Ali Al-Moselhi, assured that numerous outlets would be established to make a wide range of goods available in the market.

Efforts are being made to increase the supply of goods, contributing significantly to price control.

The Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Al-Sayyid Al-Quseir, highlighted the existence of over 270 outlets in the governorates, along with mobile outlets, dedicated to providing various goods.

Hisham Amna, Minister of Local Development, emphasized the preparation of outlets and containers within the “Welcome Ramadan” exhibition to offer citizens basic goods.

In addition to addressing Ramadan preparations, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of protecting agricultural lands from encroachments. He emphasized the responsibility of governors in monitoring encroachments, taking immediate action, and preventing any support to encroachers.