Saudi Egyptian Developers Launch Second Phase of Arabesque Project in Cairo’s Historic District

Saudi Egyptian Developers unveiled on Monday, 19 February the second phase of the Arabesque project, located near the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in the Sour Magra El-Oyoun area. The CEO of Saudi Egyptian Developers, Mohamed Al-Taher, announced that the first phase of the project sold out within two days, and the second phase comprised 340 housing units spread across 13 buildings. These buildings feature a classical style with arabesque art combined with modern elements. With a total of 79 buildings and 1,924 residential units of varying sizes, the project also includes commercial units, as well as a range of amenities and facilities to cater to residents’ needs. These include restaurants, cafes, cinemas, a theater, and a shopping mall. The Arabesque project, owned by the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA), combines traditional arabesque designs with contemporary touches to create a visually captivating environment. The NUCA has entrusted Saudi Egyptian Developers with the marketing, selling, and customer service operations for the Arabesque project. This venture marks the establishment of the first integrated gated urban community in the Majar al-Oyoun area, situated in the historic area of Old Cairo….



