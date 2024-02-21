Egypt Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire as ‘Shameful’

Egypt has condemned the failure of the United Nations Security Council to adopt a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution, proposed by Algeria on behalf of the Arab Group, was vetoed by the United States for the third time, hindering efforts to end the armed conflict.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt labeled the obstruction of the resolution as a shameful precedent in the Security Council’s history of handling armed conflicts.

The ministry emphasized that the failure carries a humanitarian responsibility for the ongoing casualties among Palestinian civilians who continue to suffer under Israeli siege.

“Egypt strongly condemns the selectivity and double standards displayed by the international community in dealing with wars and armed conflicts in different regions,” the Ministry said.

This raised concerns about the credibility of the current international system and its mechanisms, particularly the Security Council, which is entrusted with the responsibility of preventing and settling conflicts.

Reiterating its demand for an immediate ceasefire, Egypt recognized it as the optimal means to prevent further bloodshed among Palestinian civilians.

The country pledged to exert maximum efforts to ensure the continuous delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, where the situation has worsened since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the offensive until “total victory” against Hamas.

Furthermore, Egypt emphasized its opposition to any measures that could lead to the displacement of Palestinians from their lands, including rejecting Israeli military operations in the city of Rafah.

The ongoing war on Gaza has claimed the lives of over 29,000 civilians, predominantly children and women.