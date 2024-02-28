Saudi Arabia to Produce 14 Egyptian Films

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a vibrant hub for creativity and innovation. Following the nation’s 35-year cinema ban, Saudi Arabia is now positioned as the number one movie market in the Middle East.

Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Turki Al Sheikh, has signed an agreement to launch a fund worth EGP 4 billion (USD 129 million) to sponsor and support the production of Egyptian and Saudi films. The agreement can reach EGP 20 billion (USD 646 million). The initiative is spearheaded by GEA as a primary sponsor and the Egyptian Ministry of Culture is serving as a co-sponsor.

From thrillers to comedies: here are some of the approved films that are set to inspire and captivate.

Ex-Meraty | Hisham Maged, Mohamed Mamdouh, and Amina Khalil.

El Set | Mona Zaki

The Blue Elephant 3 | Karim Abdel Aziz

She’ar Cairo | Karim Abdel Aziz and Nancy Ajram

Lessa Hetta | Ahmed Helmy,

Ferqet Mot | Ahmed Ezz

Rammah | Aser Yassin

Kouta | Karim Abdel Aziz

See’dy fi Al-Gamaa’a Al-Amrikiya 2 | Mohamed Henedy,

Al Munajjem | Amr Youssef,

Al Bahth A’n Fadiha | Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz and Hannah Al Zahed