Egypt’s Social Leaders Programme is Made by Women for Women

The Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity has embarked on a transformative journey through its Social Leaders Programme, aiming to foster change and empowerment for women, serving as a beacon of hope for enduring change. Established in collaboration with UNICEF, its core mission was to empower communities by nurturing local leadership, and catalyzing positive shifts in societal norms and behaviors for women. The initiative, with roots tracing back to 1964, has evolved into a nationwide force, starting with 14 volunteer leaders in Qalyoubiyah governorate, to reach 15,000 leaders across the nation, with plans underway to further grow this number to 20,000. The female leaders act as intermediaries between the ministry’s services and beneficiaries. Each leader is responsible for helping around 200 families, primarily focusing on mothers with children under the age of 18, guiding them to get the help they need. For example, mothers of three or four, get educated on family planning and contraceptives by transferring them to clinics, with the help of subsidy programs such as Takaful w Karama. Leaders also help families receive education by directing them to literacy classes, disabled service centers, or even social schools. They…



