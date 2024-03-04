Tahrir Complex Begins Construction, Transforming into “Cairo House” Hotel

As part of Egypt’s national plan to attract foreign investments, the American-Emirati alliance comprising Global Ventures, Oxford Capital Group, and Al-Otaiba Investment Company has begun transforming the Tahrir complex into an international hotel named “Cairo House,” with an investment of approximately USD 200 million (EGP 6 billion).

The Egyptian government, in an official statement, highlighted that the development and rehabilitation of the Tahrir Complex align with the broader efforts to develop the historic area of downtown Cairo.

The vision for “Cairo House” includes 450 hotel rooms, alongside a variety of dining and entertainment venues.

In addition to the interior transformation, the hotel’s grounds will be incorporating the open space in front of the complex, creating an integration between the historic building and its surroundings.

The rooftop of the Tahrir Complex has begun its transformation phase to be turned into one of the largest spaces for events in Cairo, with an area of 85,000 square meters.

The project is also expected to provide approximately 500 direct job opportunities, in addition to employment opportunities during the implementation stages.





