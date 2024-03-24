Egypt Condemns Terrorist Attack in Moscow That Killed 133 Russians

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the terrorist attack that occurred at Crocus City Hall on 22 March, a music venue near the Russian capital Moscow, leaving 133 dead.

“Egypt – government and people – expresses its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the government and people of Russia in this painful ordeal, to the families of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured,” a ministerial Facebook statement expressed shortly after the attack.

The statement reiterated Egypt’s firm stance against all forms of violence and terrorism, extending its full support to Russia amidst this challenging situation.

Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry held a phone call with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on 23 March, expressing once more Egypt’s solidarity with Russia and its condemnation of all forms of terrorism.

Egypt and Russia harbour a longstanding diplomatic alliance that dates back to the early days of the Soviet Union. Around 30,000 Russian tourists visit Egypt each week, excluding the 30,000 Russian expats currently residing in the country.

WHAT HAPPENED IN CROCUS CITY HALL?

In the deadliest attack in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege, four camouflage-clad gunmen using automatic weapons opened fire at concert goers in a Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow. The terrorists proceeded to burn the venue shortly before escaping.

“Suddenly there were bangs behind us — shots. A burst of firing — I do not know what…A stampede began. Everyone ran to the escalator. Everyone was screaming; everyone was running,” an unnamed witness told Reuters.

The Islamic State (IS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the terrorist operation, and was admitted by the four gunmen after being detained and interrogated.

Despite clear signs that the attack was carried out by IS, Russian authorities are also pursuing a potential Ukrainian link. Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged on 24 March that the terrorists were planning to escape by entering Ukrainian borders.

Ukrainian authorities deny any involvement in the attack, refuting Putin’s claims.

