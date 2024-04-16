Uber Driver Sentenced to 15 Years Over Death of Habiba Al-Shamma

The Cairo Criminal Court, located in the 5th Settlement – an area in Greater Cairo – sentenced the Uber driver involved in Habiba Al-Shama’s death to 15 years in prison.

He was also fined EGP 50,000 (USD 1,036) on Monday, 15 April.

The court convicted the defendant of attempting to kidnap the victim, forging documents to work for the ride-hailing company, and driving under the influence of drugs, according to Youm7.

In mid-March, Al-Shama died after jumping out of an Uber driver’s car, fearing abduction. She was in a coma for three weeks before passing away.

Uber’s legal representative stated during the trial that the defendant’s account had previously been deactivated due to numerous complaints from app users, but he created another account using a different ID card.

The prosecution in the case also clarified that one of the complaints hailed from a woman accusing the driver of sexual harassment. Investigations revealed his consumption of drugs, according to forensic medical reports cited by Al-Ahram.