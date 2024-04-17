Egyptians Asal and Gohar Crowned Champions at the Black Ball Squash Open

Egyptian squash stars Mostafa Asal (world number four) and Nouran Gohar (world number three) emerged on Tuesday 16 April as the champions of the Mountain View Black Ball Squash Open 2024 in Cairo.

Asal, known as “the raging bull” and the No.2 seed in the men’s draw, secured his second title of the season by defeating the world number one, Ali Farag.

Meanwhile, Gohar, the top seed in the women’s draw, extended her dominance by claiming her third consecutive Black Ball Open title with a superb performance against USA’s Olivia Weaver.

In the men’s final, Asal delivered a captivating performance against Farag, who had been consistently impressive throughout the season. The Raging Bull demonstrated his resilience by saving three game balls in a tiebreak to secure victory in the first game.

Asal further extended his lead in the second game. Despite Farag’s comeback to claim the third game, Asal showcased unwavering resilience and ultimately sealed victory in a hard-fought fourth game. This triumph stands as one of the most remarkable achievements of his career.

Expressing his joy after the match, Asal told the PSA World Tour that “I really want to thank everyone in my team, my family, and of course, my coach James Willstrop in Pontefract. They’ve done an amazing job for me and changed my squash life as well.”

He also praised Farag’s extraordinary skills and athleticism, considering the victory over him as an exceptional achievement.

In the women’s final, Gohar displayed her dominance by claiming her first PSA World Tour title of the season. Facing Weaver in the final, Gohar displayed her relentless attacking style from the beginning, not allowing her opponent to settle into the match.

Gohar’s victory marked a significant milestone in her season, setting a positive tone for the upcoming El Gouna Championships and the World Championships.