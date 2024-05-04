Egypt and Italy Partner to Lead AI Innovation from Cairo

Following a meeting between Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, and the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy (Ministero delle Imprese e del Made in Italy), Adolfo Urso, Egypt, and Italy announced their cooperation to create an artificial intelligence (AI) Center in Cairo.

According to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the AI Center in Cairo aims to lead AI development and employment throughout Africa, as well as provide training and support to African countries in the field. The two countries also plan to enhance cooperation between research institutions and companies in Egypt and Italy.

Talaat emphasized that the bilateral discussions are intended to establish the groundwork for positive collaboration between Egypt and Italy in various aspects of AI global information infrastructure (GII), and the necessary infrastructure.

“Italy and Egypt are both at the heart of the Mediterranean and at the crossroads of three continents: Europe, Africa, and Asia. Italy, with its ports, energy infrastructure, and cable links sees Egypt as a key partner in the development of the entire region,” Urso stated.

With Italy, a leader in AI and the digital industry, Egypt’s strategic location, the AI center could effectively connect the East and the West, utilizing AI in the continent.

Data and Internet traffic between Europe, Asia, and Africa pass through Egypt’s submarine cable, with around 17 percent of the world’s Internet traffic passing through the Gulf of Suez, and 90 percent of the East and West data cables, highlighting Egypt’s capability of becoming the AI center host.

This project aligns with Egypt’s digital transformation strategy of 2030 to build a digital Egypt through developing ICT infrastructure, fostering digital inclusion, and promoting Egypt at a regional and international level.

According to a 2021 study written by Northumbria University, the AI-powered fourth industrial revolution (4IR), which is the rapid technological advancement in the 21st century, can enhance different aspects of socio-economic progress worldwide. It could also boost employment, advance medicine and quality of life, improve productivity and efficiency in global supply chains, and raise global incomes.