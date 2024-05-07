Number of Tourists Visiting Egypt Surges in 2024, Continuing a Record-Breaking Trend

The number of tourists who visited Egypt in the first four months of 2024 has increased by 27 percent in comparison to the same period last year, according to the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for Tourism Affairs, Ghada Shalaby.

She emphasized that visitors from Arab countries were largely responsible for the increase, as the number of Arab tourists in Egypt from January to April increased by 54 percent in comparison to the same period last year.

Egypt broke records in 2023 in terms of tourism with 14.9 million visitors and a revenue of USD 13.6 billion (EGP 649.3 billion) marking an increase of 27.4 in the number of visitors in comparison to 2022.

The country received 3.6 million tourists in the fourth quarter of 2023, which is an eight percent increase from 2022’s fourth quarter, despite the war on Gaza and tensions on the Rafah crossing, according to Ahmed Eissa, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities.

Egypt’s previous all-time high record of tourists was 14.7 million, achieved in 2010, preceding the Egyptian revolution, and its highest revenue was USD 12.6 billion (EGP 601.5 billion) in 2019.

Home to ancient civilization and historical landmarks, Egypt offers inexpensive amenities and leisure activities, making it a sought-after destination by tourists from all over the world. Travel and tourism contribute greatly to Egypt’s economy and Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with a share of 8.3 percent of the nation’s GDP in 2023.

In the words of Bassem Halaka, the Chairman of the Tour Guides Syndicate, “The sector is currently experiencing a state of stability.”