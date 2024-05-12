Egypt Joins South Africa in ICJ Genocide Case Against Israel

Egypt announced it will join South Africa and support its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Sunday, 12 May.

The decision to intervene in the lawsuit comes in response to the escalating severity and scope of Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

“These attacks encompass intentional targeting of civilians, infrastructure destruction, forced displacement, and the creation of unbearable living conditions, resulting in an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Such actions flagrantly violate international law, humanitarian law, and the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, which safeguards civilians during times of conflict,” the ministry explained.

Egypt urged Israel to fulfill its obligations, emphasizing the implementation of interim measures issued by the International Court of Justice to ensure sufficient access to humanitarian aid meeting the needs of Palestinians in Gaza.

Furthermore, Israel was also urged to refrain from any violations against the Palestinian people, who are protected under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Egypt reaffirmed its appeal to the UN Security Council and influential international stakeholders to swiftly intervene and put an end to the infringements in Gaza, including military actions in the Palestinian city of Rafah.

According to UN humanitarian sources, approximately 80,000 individuals have fled Rafah since last Monday due to ongoing Israeli bombardment in and around the southernmost city of Gaza.

UNRWA stated that last Wednesday, over 47,500 individuals are believed to have vacated their shelters in Rafah.