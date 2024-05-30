Essential Commodities See Price Hike as New Government Announces Subsidized Bread Quotas

As of 29 May, market prices for essential food commodities like rice, sugar, and oil will see a notable increase in pricing.

The latest updates from the Cabinet’s portal reveal that packed rice is now priced at EGP 34.08 per kilogram, packed fava beans are EGP 52.60 per kilogram, and packed flour is EGP 24.92 per kilogram.

Various types of sunflower oil are now EGP 85.68 per liter, packed sugar is EGP 36.61 per kilogram, packed pasta is EGP 18.53 per kilogram, and packed whole lentils are EGP 61.63 per kilogram. Local eggs are now priced at EGP 5.55 per egg.

In addition, the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade announced changes to the individual quota for subsidized bread on ration cards. For a card that includes four individuals, the family’s share will now include five loaves instead of 20 loaves daily, each priced at 20 piastres.

To manage the implementation of the new bread prices, the Ministry has decided to establish an operations room with all directorates across the governorates. This follows Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly’s decision to increase the price of subsidized bread to 20 piastres per loaf, effective 1 June.