Saudi Arabia Temporarily Suspends Visas to Prevent Hajj Overcrowding

As part of efforts to regulate the upcoming Hajj season and prevent unauthorized pilgrimages, Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended the issuance of short-term visas for citizens of 14 countries, including Egypt, according to local media reports.

The suspension begins on 13 April and will continue until mid-June 2025, after the annual pilgrimage ends. Travelers from these countries with valid visas can enter until April 13, but must leave by April 29.

The decision impacts three visa categories: Umrah visas, business visit visas, and family visit visas. It aligns with the government’s efforts to manage Hajj effectively, minimize overcrowding, and prevent unregistered individuals from participating in the pilgrimage. It is also to prevent the misuse of short-term visas for unauthorized Hajj participation.

Saudi officials say the ban does not affect pilgrims with valid Hajj permits or those getting official Hajj visas through proper channels. This ensures real pilgrims can join Hajj safely while keeping logistics under control.

Last year, Saudi security forces removed over 300,000 unregistered pilgrims from Mecca, including 153,998 foreigners who entered on tourist visas and 171,587 residents of Saudi Arabia without the necessary Hajj permits.

At least 323 Egyptian pilgrims have lost their lives during the 2024 Hajj in Saudi Arabia, mostly from heat-related illnesses and overcrowding. These tragic deaths highlight the urgent need for measures to protect pilgrims from extreme heat and congestion, as the impact of climate change worsens the challenges of performing Hajj.