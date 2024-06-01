Jordan to Host International Humanitarian Conference for Gaza Relief with Egypt and the UN Attending

The Jordanian Royal Court announced on 31 May that the Kingdom will host an international conference for humanitarian response in Gaza on June 11, in partnership with Egypt and the United Nations (UN).

King Abdullah II of Jordan, invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, to identify ways to enhance the international community’s response to the humanitarian catastrophe in the region, along with addressing the humanitarian response to the crisis 2.3 million Palestinians are facing in the Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, the conference will include heads of state, government leaders, and heads of international humanitarian and relief organizations.

The conference, which will be held at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center on the shores of the Dead Sea, is to determine efficient strategies and actions for the response, outline the necessary operational and logistical requirements, and pledge to coordinate a unified approach to the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

With over 36,000 Palestinians killed, mostly women and children, and 1.3 million Palestinians seeking refuge in Rafah, the humanitarian state has worsened.

The Israeli blockade on the majority of food, water, and fuel supplies to the strip has led to a near-famine condition, since October 7. The UN stated that the humanitarian aid allowed into the Gaza Strip “is not reaching the population, accusing Israeli authorities of neglecting their legal responsibilities.