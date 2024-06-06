Deadly Israeli Airstrike Hits UN School Sheltering Palestinians in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike hit a United Nations (UN) school which was being used as a shelter for displaced Palestinians on Thursday 6 June, killing at least 30 people and five children.

According to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, 30 victims from the school strike, and another six from a separate strike on a residential building, were hospitalized.

Israel has claimed the school was being used as a “Hamas compound,” though it provided no evidence to support this claim.

The deadly attack came as the United States’ administration has launched an intense push to persuade both Hamas and Israel to accept a new ceasefire and hostage release proposal, raising hopes of ending the ongoing war.

The eight-month conflict in Gaza has taken a heavy toll on Palestinians, with the Health Ministry reporting that more than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed, without distinction between combatants and civilians.

Israel’s blockades have also resulted in a cut of aid, with the war largely cutting off the flow of food, medicine, and other essential supplies to the region.