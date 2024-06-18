//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Egyptian Pilot Dies During Flight from Egypt to Saudi Arabia

June 18, 2024

News of the death of an Egyptian pilot during a flight from Egypt to Saudi Arabia has been trending in Egypt, with a video circulating on X and other social media platforms showing the moment the co-pilot of the plane announced the death to passengers mid-flight.

The video, which started circulating widely on 17 June, shows the moment the co-pilot of flight Nesma Airlines NE130 announced on the overhead speakers that the flight from Cairo to Taif would be diverted to Jeddah as a result of the death of the pilot.

“We apologise for diverting the flight to King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah because of the death of my brother and friend Captain Hassan, the pilot,” said the co-pilot to passengers.

News reports in Egypt later revealed that Hassan Youssef Adas, the flight’s pilot, suffered a medical emergency during the flight and passed away.

Flight Radar points to the death as happening during flight NE130 on 12 June, several days before the video spread on social media. After landing in Jeddah, the flight later departed to Taif.

Nesma Airlines operates multiple flights from Egypt to Saudi Arabia each week.

Comments (0)

Related Articles

Egypt
Egypt

Recommended for you

The Changing Face of Ramadan in Gaza: From Hope to Despair

Egypt’s Plan to Recruit 30,000 Educators Annually

Spain, Norway, Ireland Announce Recognition of Palestinian State