Egypt’s Most Affordable Beaches and Resorts

In the current economic climate, every penny counts twice. The way people travel, and the way people choose to spend their money, have become ever-closely intertwined. People are increasingly looking for ways to save on both.

According to travel trends in 2024, there is a noticeable rise in budget-conscious flyers, with low-cost airlines capturing a significant share (35 percent) of bookings in the past year. This also aligns with the increasing popularity of domestic and regional travel, as people are prioritizing cost-effective trips closer to home.

What makes Egypt particularly unique as a touristic destination is its diversity, with options ranging from luxurious resorts to family-friendly destinations and community-based tourism.

This year, many resorts are offering budget-friendly deals, including day-use options and promo codes for domestic travel. There is also a wave of content creators on TikTok that uncover hidden gems and unique spots on a budget.

Below are some examples of affordable beach spots:

Hexa Beach, Al Alamein

Situated on Egypt’s North Coast, New Alamein is rapidly emerging as a premier destination. Beyond its pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, the city also shows Egypt’s modern development, with a burgeoning selection of restaurants and amenities.

Hexa beach’s day-use options are budget-friendly, typically ranging from 600 to 800 EGP per person depending on the day of the week, with weekdays offering the most affordable rates.

You can contact the beach or make a reservation here.

Dayra Camp, El Sokhna

For those seeking a more natural and relaxed atmosphere with a focus on wellness, Dayra Camp in El Sokhna offers an ideal retreat. This affordable destination provides a tranquil setting where you can relax amidst serene sea views.

Day-use options are budget-friendly, typically ranging from 500 to 750 EGP per person depending on the day of the week, with weekdays offering the most affordable rates

You can contact the camp or make a reservation here.

Al Masa Hotel, El Sokhna

If you prefer staying close by and just want to enjoy the breeze by the beach without traveling far, Al Masa hotel in El Sokhna is the perfect choice.

This resort offers everything you need for a complete vacation, including meals, drinks, activities like an arcade game room, and on-site dining options. Day-use options typically range from 1500 to 2000 EGP per person depending on the day of the week.

You can contact the hotel or make a reservation here.

Notch Beach Club, Al Alamein

For true sea lovers, Notch Beach Club offers an unbeatable beachfront view, right next to the New Alamein towers.

The beach club also caters to families by offering a comprehensive range of amenities, including a pool, padel courts, a gym, and direct beach access. Day-use options are 500 EGP per person.

You can contact the beach or make a reservation here.

Serenity Alpha Beach, Hurghada

For families seeking an extended stay, Serenity Alpha Beach offers value-driven packages with promo code ALPHA20.

This beachfront resort offers a secluded atmosphere with a 320-meter private beach, surrounded by landscaped gardens and palm trees.

The resort’s activity program also provides an array of cultural experiences and family-friendly entertainment, ranging from white dance parties to flamingo dance parties.

You can contact the resort or make a reservation here.