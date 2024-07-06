10 Songs All Egyptians Born in the 90s Love

The music scene in Egypt in the 2000s was vibrant and full of rhythms and melodies that resonated with an entire generation.

The first decade of the 21st century marked a transformative era in Egyptian music—a period when cultural fusion, digital music, and shifting tastes reshaped the music scene in Egypt.

For those born in the 90s, these Egyptian songs are not just tunes, but nostalgic anthems that evoke memories of youthful exuberance and carefree days. They’re the soundtrack to countless irreplaceable moments.

With the soulful vocals of Sherine and the beats of Tamer Hosny that Egyptians used to dance to, these 10 iconic songs hold a special place in the hearts of Egyptians who grew up in the 2000s, and define an era and remain timeless classics to this day.

Tamally Maak (Always With You, 2000) by Amr Diab

This song was the epitome of romance in the 2000s. The video clip alone started a trend of men growing goatees and wearing two-colored pullovers. It was playing everywhere, in cars, cafes, and at weddings. Tamally Maak is a core memory for many people, starting with people who were six years old.

Bos Ba’a (Look, 2003) by Sherine

ِA year earlier to this hit, Sherine had launched into stardom with her song, Ah Ya Leil (Oh Night, 2002). In her second album, Garh Tany (Another Heartbreak, 2003), her song, Bos Ba2a, was an instant banger. It reminds every 90’s kid of their childhood, as they listened to the song in car rides with their families or at the club where they played sports.

Wahda Wahda (Slow Down, 2006) by Mohamed Hamaki

Released on his second album, Khels El Kalam (No More Talking, 2006), this song is one of his most listened-to songs on Spotify. It debuted in the film, Ga’alatny Mogreman, (She Made Me a Criminal, 2006), starring Ahmed Helmi and Ghada Adel. The song, coupled with the movie, garnered so much attention and became a must-dance-to song.

Homma Malhom Bina Ya Leil (It’s Not Their Concern, 2008) by Haytham Saeid

This song put Saeid on the map. The singer participated in the singing program ‘Super Star’ in 2004, and when he released this hit in 2007, it became a beloved song. In the song’s video clip, Haytham sang to a model wearing a hijab while they stood on Qasr El Nil Bridge. The simplicity of the setting and the model dressed as most Egyptians her age at the time made the song relatable and lovable.

Kol Mara (Everytime, 2006) by Tamer Hosny

Another song that one can’t help but dance to is Kol Mara. It was released in Hosny’s second album, Enaya Bethebak (My Eyes Love You, 2006), and sung in Hosny’s film, Sayed El Atefy (Sayed The Romantic, 2006). In the film, the song made people gather and start dancing, much like what happens in real life whenever this song is playing.

Tehleflhy Asada’ (Swear to Me and I’ll Believe, 2005) by WAMA

WAMA, the Egyptian boy band, quickly garnered fandom. This track was released on the four-boy band’s second album, Ya Ghaly Alaya (My Precious, 2005). Along with many other tracks, the band is fundamentally associated in the minds of people who grew up in the 2000s with the good old times.

Monaya (I Wish, 2002) by Moustafa Amar

Revolutionizing video making, this song caught the attention of many people due to its catchy melody and beautifully constructed video, where the events are happening backward. Monaya is also the name of the album on which the song was released.

Ya Aly (Aly, 2004) by Riko and Ahmed Helmy

Sung by Riko, an appreciated singer in the 2000s with various hits, and Ahmed Helmy, a successful actor whose films have many fans and lovers, this track became a national sensation. Listening to this song, everyone danced and sang. It was popular in the 2000s wedding scene as a must-play.

Leih Beydary Keda (Why Does He Keep Secrets, 2004) by Ruby

This song gained fame rapidly among Egyptians due to the controversial video clip where Ruby rides an exercise bike in a white training suit. Yet, to this day, whenever this song comes on, Egyptians will sing to it, maybe dance a little bit, and vividly refer to the song as “the bike song.”

Hob Eh (What love, 2002) by Mohamed Saad

Sung in one of the most liked films in the 2000s, El-Lembi (The Lembi, 2002), by Mohamed Saad, an actor and occasional singer, this song had people dancing. It was a trademark in shaabi music, meaning locally popular songs, with the Egyptian drums, accordion, and every character in the film dancing wildly.