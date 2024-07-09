Sisi Meets CIA Chief, Reaffirms Rejection of Israeli Military Operations in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns on 9 July, reiterating the country’s firm rejection of Israel’s ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Sisi’s statement, shared in a presidential press release, comes in light of recent efforts by Egypt, the United States, and Qatar to expedite ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

Egypt’s leader also stressed the importance of ensuring unrestricted access to humanitarian aid to Palestinians in need. Egypt’s government previously rejected Israel’s proposal to coordinate the Rafah border crossing together due to the ongoing military escalation by Israel.

In addition to discussing the situation in Gaza, the meeting covered broader regional developments and the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States.

Burns conveyed greetings from United States President Joe Biden and expressed appreciation for the ongoing consultations and coordination between the two nations to enhance regional and international security and stability.

The CIA director also praised Egypt’s efforts in mediating a ceasefire and facilitating humanitarian aid, underscoring US appreciation for Egypt’s continued role as a mediator and stabilizer in the region.

Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s commitment to working with the US to prevent the conflict from spreading, his comment coming in light of increasing skirmishes between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.

Both figures agreed on the critical necessity of implementing a two-state solution for a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue.

THE WAR ON GAZA

At least 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip — many of whom are women and children — and over 88,000 others injured. Several thousands more are likely trapped under rubble.

The priority of the Egyptian government since the beginning of the conflict has been deescalation and the securing of a path for aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. Israel bombed the several times prior to invading it, and limited aid trucks have crossed to Gaza so far, which UN officials warn is insufficient amid dire humanitarian conditions.

Most Western countries, with the United States at the forefront, have expressed unconditional support for Israel, despite the steadily rising death toll in Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly has issued a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

