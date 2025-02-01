Egypt’s Al-Sisi Congratulates Al-Sharaa on Syrian Presidency Amid Transitional Shift

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has extended his congratulations to Ahmed Al-Sharaa on his appointment as the transitional president of Syria. The announcement was made on Wednesday as Syria ushered in a new administration and suspended the 2012 constitution.

Taking to social media on Friday, Al-Sisi expressed his best wishes for Al-Sharaa, stating, “[wishes for his success in achieving the aspirations of the Syrian people toward greater progress and prosperity]”.

Al-Sharaa, now at the helm of Syria’s new administration, presided over a pivotal meeting at the People’s Palace in Damascus on Wednesday, which included key military and revolutionary factions.

Following the meeting, Hasan Abdel Ghani, spokesperson for the military operations administration, declared: “We announce the appointment of Commander Ahmed Al-Sharaa as the president of the country during the transitional phase. He will undertake the duties of the president of the Syrian Arab Republic and represent it in international forums”.

The meeting concluded with a “Declaration of the Victory of the Syrian Revolution,” marking significant political changes. According to Abdel Ghani, these include Al-Sharaa’s appointment as transitional president, the suspension of the 2012 constitution, and the dissolution of entities linked to former President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime. Among the institutions dissolved are the Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party, the People’s Assembly, the army, and security apparatuses. “We congratulate the great Syrian people on the victory of their blessed revolution,” Abdel Ghani stated.

As part of the declaration, Al-Sharaa has been authorized to form a temporary legislative council for the transitional phase until a permanent constitution is approved. Additionally, a new security institution will be established to ensure the protection of citizens, while the National Progressive Front’s parties will also be dissolved.

Addressing the nation after the meeting, Al-Sharaa outlined the administration’s immediate priorities: “to fill the power vacuum, maintain peace, build state institutions, and work on the economic structure”.

Reflecting on Syria’s new path, Al-Sharaa emphasized the weight of responsibility ahead: “Just as we were determined to liberate Syria in the past, it is now our duty to be determined to build and develop it.” He further described the nature of the revolution’s success, stating, “By the grace of God, we have broken the shackles, the tormented have been freed, and we have shaken off the dust of humiliation and degradation from the Levant; thus, the great victory. Victory is a duty in itself; the task of the victors is weighty and their responsibility is great”.

Al-Sharaa concluded by underscoring the revolution’s unique trajectory, asserting that Syria’s victory was achieved not through sheer force, but with “compassion and justice”.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammed Al-Jolani, rose to prominence as the leader of the Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). He played a pivotal role in the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Following the successful ousting, he was appointed as the transitional president by rebel faction leaders.