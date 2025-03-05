Egypt, Syria Seek Stronger Ties in First Meeting Between El-Sisi and Al-Sharaa

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi met with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa on Tuesday, 4 March, on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Arab Summit in the New Administrative Capital, marking their first official meeting since Al-Sharaa assumed office.

During the meeting, Al-Sharaa expressed his keenness to open a new chapter in Syria’s relations with Arab nations, particularly Egypt.

He also praised Egypt’s efforts in supporting Arab unity and regional stability, noting the importance of collaboration between the two countries.

El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to supporting the Syrian people and ensuring the country’s stability through an inclusive political process that respects Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also reiterated Egypt’s rejection of any violation of Syrian territory.

Since taking office in December 2024, Al-Sharaa has positioned himself as a strong advocate for Arab unity and resistance against Israeli aggression. He has urged Arab nations to take concrete steps in support of Palestine and reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to defending just Arab causes.

Al-Sharaa, formerly the leader of the Islamist group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), was appointed as Syria’s transitional president following the overthrow of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime. His appointment marked a major political shift, with Syria suspending its 2012 constitution and dissolving institutions linked to the former government.

Egypt’s stance on Syria has remained consistent throughout the 13-year crisis, emphasizing the preservation of Syria’s territorial integrity and national unity.

Egypt has repeatedly affirmed its support for Syria’s sovereignty over its land, rejected foreign interference in its internal affairs, and stressed the importance of respecting the choices of the Syrian people.