Adidas Drops Bella Hadid from Campaign Amid Israel Criticism

Adidas has pulled supermodel Palestinian-American Bella Hadid from an advertising campaign for retro shoes referencing the 1972 Munich Olympics, after facing criticism from Israel.

The criticism stemmed from referencing the 1972 Munich Games where Palestinian attackers killed 11 Israeli athletes.

Israel’s official account on X accused Hadid of hostility towards Israel, citing her vocal support for Palestinians and recent financial contributions to Gaza relief efforts.

Adidas, acknowledging the sensitivity of the historical connections, issued an apology and announced it would revise the campaign. The German sportswear giant had originally chosen Hadid to promote its SL72 trainers, which were first launched in conjunction with the 1972 Olympics and recently relaunched to revive classic designs. However, images of Hadid modeling the shoes sparked controversy on social media, with Israel linking her involvement to the Munich attacks.

Adidas confirmed Hadid’s removal from the campaign and expressed regret for any unintended distress caused by the campaign’s historical associations.

Bella Hadid, whose father is Palestinian real estate mogul Mohamed Anwar Hadid, has been a prominent advocate for Palestinian rights. In May, she expressed sorrow on Instagram over the plight of Palestinians and criticized the global response.

Recently, Bella and her sister Gigi, who is also a fashion model, donated USD 1 million (EGP 48.2 million) to support humanitarian efforts in Gaza, where ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties and devastation.

The Gaza conflict escalated following an attack by Hamas gunmen on Israel, which marked the start of a months-long war in Gaza. The violence has resulted in substantial loss of life, with over 38,900 reported killed in Gaza, according to health authorities.

Bella Hadid has hired a legal team to sue Adidas, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, Hadid accused the German sportswear giant of a lack of public accountability for making her the face of their campaign honoring the 1972 Munich Olympics.