Six Dead After Tourist Submarine Sinks in Egypt

At least six people are feared dead and nine others injured after a tourist submarine sank off the coast of Hurghada early Thursday morning on 27 March, according to local authorities and media reports.

The vessel, identified by the BBC as the Sindbad, was carrying 50 people, when it sank near the city’s harbour. Twenty-nine passengers have been rescued, while four of the injured are reportedly in critical condition and have been transferred to hospitals in the El Kawther area of Hurghada.

According to Al Masry Al Youm, of those killed were Russian citizens. The Russian Embassy in Egypt confirmed that Russian citizens were on the submarine. Meanwhile, the Governor of the Red Sea confirmed that the submarine had tourists from Russia, Norway, Sweden and India. The Governor added that there were also five Egyptians on board.

Eyewitnesses and local sources told Egyptian media outlet Youm7 that the incident occurred shortly after the submarine departed from one of the tourist beaches along the city’s popular promenade. A report was received by the Red Sea Governorate’s operations room, and emergency teams, including ambulance units and rescue divers, were immediately dispatched to the scene, reported Youm7.

The Sindbad has been in operation for years, offering short underwater excursions for tourists to view Red Sea marine life through its submerged viewing areas. Authorities have not yet released an official cause for the sinking, and investigations are currently underway.

Egyptian media outlet Youm7 reported that security and rescue officials have opened a case file into the incident and notified the relevant authorities to initiate a full inquiry.