Egyptian Wrestler Arrested in Paris Following Sexual Harassment Allegations 

French authorities have taken an Egyptian Olympic wrestler into custody in Paris during the early hours of Friday, 9 August, following allegations of sexual assault.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that the arrest occurred outside a café where the incident allegedly took place. The wrestler is accused of inappropriately touching another customer.

The alleged incident occurred near the Seine River on Quai d’Austerlitz in the 13th arrondissement of Paris around 4 AM. The woman involved in the incident filed a complaint, which led to police intervention and the subsequent arrest of the Egyptian Olympic wrestler, who was reportedly drunk.

The incident has prompted an official investigation, which is currently underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the accusation. As the investigation unfolds, the details remain limited, and the prosecutor’s office is yet to provide further information on whether any formal charges have been filed.

Meanwhile, a senior official from the Egyptian Olympic delegation told Reuters that they were unaware of the wrestler’s arrest and could not offer any comments on the situation.