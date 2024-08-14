Rwanda Allocates Land for New Egyptian Logistics Zone

Egypt and Rwanda have agreed to establish an Egyptian logistics zone in Rwanda, near the Tanzanian borders, to facilitate trade and investment and strengthen bilateral ties.

The agreement was announced during a meeting between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Rwandan counterpart, Olivier Nduhungirehe, in Kigali on Monday, 12 August.

Nduhungirehe also confirmed Rwanda’s allocation of land near the Tanzanian border for the logistics zone, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Abdelatty noted that this initiative is part of Egypt’s ongoing efforts to meet the pressing demands of the Rwandan market across various sectors, highlighting Egypt’s role as a strategic partner for Rwandan companies seeking to expand into African and Middle Eastern markets.

He expressed Egypt’s strong desire to strengthen ties with Rwanda, particularly in the realms of economic and investment collaboration.

Abdelatty emphasized the importance of establishing an Egyptian-Rwandan Business Council to foster trade and investment opportunities between the two countries, while also suggesting that the council should play a role in shaping relevant governmental policies.

In response, Nduhungirehe underscored the critical role that enhancing investments and trade exchanges plays in strengthening relations between Egypt and Rwanda. He also highlighted the need to elevate their bilateral relationship on both regional and international stages.

He further expressed appreciation for Egypt’s significant support in developing the Magdi Yacoub Rwanda-Egypt Heart Centre, which stands as the first specialized cardiac hospital in Rwanda and the sub-Saharan region.

