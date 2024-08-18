Child Bride Tortured and Thrown from Rooftop by Husband in Gharbiya

A tragic crime shocked Egypt just days ago when 15-year-old Faten Zaki was brutally beaten, tortured, and ultimately thrown from a rooftop by her husband in the village of Kafr Yaqoub, in the Gharbiya Governorate.

The victim was married at the tender age of 12 with the consent of her mother, who had gained custody following the parent’s divorce. The marriage, formalized through an unofficial contract, bypassed the legal marriage age of 18.

The relationship lasted for two years, during which Faten was frequently subjected to violent assaults, according to her mother. The situation reached its horrific climax when her husband, after a prolonged episode of torture, ended her life.

Zaki Ibrahim, the victim’s father, has demanded a full autopsy and called for the execution of her husband.

Ibrahim revealed to Al Arabiya that he had been separated from his wife for two years, leaving his daughter under her mother’s care. He was unaware of the marriage until after it had occurred.

“I never signed the marriage contract,” he stated. “But it became a reality—my daughter was married at 12 and was constantly beaten by her husband.

“My daughter was a victim of her mother’s actions, who married her off as a child, and her husband, who killed her.”

Ahmed Meseilhi, attorney and advocate for children’s rights, noted that Faten’s case implicates her family, particularly her mother, who was legally responsible for her well-being.

Under Egyptian law, the mother faces significant legal repercussions, including up to six months in prison for endangering her daughter’s life.

Meseilhi further elaborated that marriage under the age of 18 is a form of exploitation, and if financial gain was involved, the penalty could exceed five years of imprisonment. He noted that if the husband is over 18, the law mandates a five-year prison sentence. The charges could include endangering the child, facilitating early marriage, and sexual exploitation.

The horrifying incident unfolded when Faten, hungry and home alone, ate a plate of pasta. When her husband, a tuk-tuk driver, returned and discovered she had eaten without his permission, he flew into a rage. He allegedly brutally beat her, burned her with a hot iron, struck her head with a heavy stick, and then dragged her to the rooftop, where he threw her off the building.

Faten was rushed to Kafr El-Zayat General Hospital, but despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries.