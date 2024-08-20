Egypt to Increase Japanese Schools to 100 with ‘Tokkatsu’ Curriculum

Egypt’s Minister of Education, Mohamed Abdel Latif, announced on Monday 19 August that the number of Egyptian-Japanese schools will be increased to 100 by the academic year 2024/2025.

Currently, there are 51 Egyptian-Japanese schools with a total of 13,000 students across various governorates.

These schools teach the new Egyptian curriculum “2.0” alongside Japan’s Tokkatsu system, which focuses on developing children’s non-cognitive skills such as autonomy, social skills, and interpersonal relationships.

Tokkatsu in Egypt is implemented through activities like classroom discussions, daily coordination, and cleaning chores – similar to the system used in schools in Japan.

During a meeting with the Egyptian-Japanese Schools Management Unit, Minister Abdel Latif emphasized the importance of expanding these schools and praised the successful Japanese experience in properly nurturing the Egyptian child’s personality and creating a distinguished educational environment.

The minister reviewed the plans to activate Tokkatsu activities within 30 existing public schools, as well as the addition of 70 new Egyptian-Japanese schools by 2024-2025, bringing the total to 100 schools across 16 governorates.

The meeting also included discussions on the education system within the existing Egyptian-Japanese schools, the application of the Tokkatsu philosophy, and proposals to further develop the educational process in these institutions and address any challenges they face.