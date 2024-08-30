US Delegation Meets Al-Sisi in Cairo, Aims to Broker Peace in Palestine

A delegation from the United States Congressional committee met with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo on 29 August, led by Senator Joni Ernst, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty. The visit to Egypt aims to support efforts to reduce tensions in Palestine, broker a hostage and captive exchange, and secure a ceasefire in the conflict-ridden country.

According to Ahmed Fahmy, the spokesperson for the Presidency, the US delegation highlighted the significance of the strategic partnership between Egypt and the US, emphasizing Egypt’s crucial role in regional stability and peace efforts in the region.

President Al-Sisi reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to working with international partners to end the conflict and the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Since 7 October, over 40,000 Palestinians– many of them children and women – have been reported killed in the 11-month-long war on Gaza by Israel, according to the latest data reported by Reuters. An additional 92,500 people were injured with many more trapped under rubble caused by Israeli airstrikes.

Egypt’s president emphasized the urgent need for the international community to work together to halt the escalation in the Palestinian territories and called for the implementation of the internationally agreed-upon two-state solution, which would establish an independent Palestinian state.

Such a move, the president argued, would create lasting “peace, justice, and security” in the region, in stark contrast to the current situation, which threatens to spiral into further violence and destruction, endangering the region’s resources and stability.

Sudan

During the meeting, Al-Sisi also addressed the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

He reaffirmed Egypt’s dedication to increasing efforts to end the violence, restore stability, protect Sudan’s national interests, support initiatives for a political resolution, and ensure the well-being of the Sudanese people during this challenging time.

Egypt has extended substantial humanitarian support to Sudan since the war erupted in Sudan in April 2023, welcoming over 500,000 refugees, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This influx has driven the number of Sudanese refugees registered with UNHCR in Egypt to multiply five-fold, with the expectation of further growth as the situation in Sudan remains volatile.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation expressed deep appreciation for Egypt’s stance and reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing consultation and collaboration between the two countries in pursuit of peace, stability, and development in the Middle East.