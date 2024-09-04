What Do Egyptians Think About a 4-Day Work Week?

The push for a four-day workweek gained global momentum this month, as South Korea, Japan, and the United Kingdom (UK) joined the growing roster of countries piloting the expanding movement, whose proponents promise would improve “work-life balance and productivity.”

In South Korea, workers across 50 companies in Gyeonggi Province will have the choice to either opt for a four-day workweek every two weeks or shortened hours each week. Japan, a country, where overwork kills at least 50 people each year, is pushing for a shorter workweek to improve work culture and face a pressing labor shortage. Over in Europe, the UK’s new labor government is proposing a plan that would allow workers to request a four-day working week.

These three nations are just the latest in a long list that has been leaning more toward the idea, since the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted the traditional workweek, pushing millions to adopt remote work.

The newfound flexibility led many to question the nine-to-five, five-day workweek that has dominated the global economy for decades. Employers and employees were free to explore new possibilities, such as a shorter workweek, and assess whether it could offer more benefits to the work-life balance of workers around the world.

Several countries have already embraced the new work scheme.

Belgium became the first in Europe to pass legislation allowing employees to work four days instead of five, without any docking of pay. The legislation also gave workers the flexibility to choose their schedules. Germany and Portugal have both followed suit, kicking off trial programs to test the impact of a shorter workweek. In the UK, prior to the government’s latest announcement, companies that took part in a pilot program plan to make the four-day week permanent, having seen improvements in productivity, worker well-being, and positive effects on the environment and gender equality.

In Egypt, where work-life balance and mental health remain overlooked topics, instead of reducing hours, the government is considering extending them as part of its efforts to redesign the work environment in line with global changes and improve the quality of government performance.

The Industrial Development Authority (IDA) announced in July an extension of the workweek, now running from Saturday to Thursday, instead of the previous five-day schedule from Sunday to Thursday.

Aside from this one example, the majority of the country adheres to the five-day workweek.

As the world moves toward a future increasingly influenced by automation, AI, and rapid technological advancements, adopting a four-day workweek could be a proactive strategy for thriving in this evolving landscape.

In Spain, for example, a new temporary workweek arrangement impacted approximately 360,000 employees, who utilized the extra free time for activities like sports, relaxation, and meal preparation. According to an independent commission of health and science experts assessing the program’s effects, participants reported improved self-perceived health, reduced stress levels, increased energy, and greater overall happiness and personal satisfaction.

Similarly, numerous studies have shown that giving workers an extra day off each week can increase productivity, boost physical and mental health, and even reduce CO2 emissions.

“A four-day work week would be perfect for me,” Nour Waleed, a 24-year-old marketer and a strong advocate for the movement, tells Egyptian Streets in an interview. “It would boost my productivity because I’d have more time to relax, so I’d come back to work refreshed and motivated.”

She also notes the need for personal time, adding that “people need time for a social life. It helps them stay productive and better handle the serious and sometimes stressful parts of life, like work.”

Ahmed Samak, a 48-year-old regional private banking manager, shares Waleed’s views and adds that a four-day workweek would be “better for motivating employees.”

Echoing the sentiment for a more balanced workweek, Jason Shannon, 23, an account manager at Engineerex, draws a comparison to his university days.

“I feel like a four-day workweek would be so much better. At university, we had Tuesdays off along with the weekend, and it worked well,” he says. “The break in the middle made the week feel so much less overwhelming, and I could focus and get things done on all four days. But with the traditional five-day structure, I end up feeling burned out by Tuesday or Wednesday.”

However, while the shift did offer significant benefits according to the current literature, it may only suit some business models, especially those requiring continuous operations or client-facing roles. A four-day workweek can also lead to more costs, longer hours, and faltering customer satisfaction.

Mohannad Saleh, 24, an entrepreneur, agrees, noting that while a shorter workweek might provide more personal time, it could also increase pressure to complete tasks.

“It sounds great, but there might be more stress trying to fit everything into fewer days,” he says.

While a four-day workweek might bring some benefits, Gallup research suggests that other factors, like job nature and growth opportunities, have a greater impact on employee satisfaction.

A 2022 Gallup survey found that the well-being of employees working four days a week did not significantly differ from those on a standard five-day schedule. Mariem Beshay, 28, product designer at El Gallad agrees with this sentiment.

“I’m concerned that a shorter work week could lead to longer daily hours. Given that we work with external factors like factories, where a four-day work week may not fit production schedules, a hybrid model with two days in the office and three days working from home, along with slightly shorter workdays, seems more realistic,” she suggests.