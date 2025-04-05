Tanta Circus Permanently Closed After Tiger Attack on Trainer

Authorities in northern Egypt’s Tanta have permanently shut down a traveling circus after a white tiger violently attacked a circus worker during an Eid Al-Fitr show on Tuesday 1 April, horrifying the audience and sending screams through the crowd.

After the attack, authorities in Tanta ordered the circus to stop all shows right away on Wednesday 2 April. A team from the Veterinary Medicine Authority was sent to examine all the animals, while investigators are analyzing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses, including the injured performer and fellow staff members.

A video of the incident went viral showing Mohamed Abdel Fattah outside the cage desperately trying to free his arm as the tiger bit down hard. Despite constantly trying to break free and other workers rushing to help, the tiger only let go after a tough and lengthy struggle.

The injured man was taken urgently to Tanta University Emergency Hospital, where surgeons from various departments carried out a four-hour operation. Because of the severe injuries, doctors had no choice but to amputate his arm above the elbow.

Following this week’s tragic incident, Gharbia Governor Ashraf El-Gendi has offered urgent financial assistance to Mohamed Abdel Fattah to support him during this challenging period.

The governor also ordered that a monthly pension be arranged quickly for Abdel Fattah to help him live with dignity after the injury, which left him unable to continue his former work.

In coordination with the labor directorate, a new job suited to his health condition was arranged, and Abdel Fattah signed the employment contracts in the governor’s presence.

The governor reassured him that this new role would mark a fresh beginning and promised continued support from the governorate as he adjusts to his new circumstances.

Anousa Kouta, the trainer responsible for the lions and tigers at the time of the incident, shared details with the media, explaining that the attack happened when a worker outside the cage reached his arm inside.

One of the tigers grabbed his hand, leading trainers and assistants to quickly step in and help free him. She stressed that no members of the audience were injured and confirmed that all circus staff were safe and accounted for after the incident.

A similar incident took place in Tanta ten years ago, when a lion attacked its trainer, the well-known lion and tiger expert Faten El-Helw.