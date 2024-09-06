Fatma Elyan Secures Silver Medal In Women’s Powerlifting at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games

Fatma Elyan, Egypt’s powerlifting champion, secured a silver in the women’s up to 67kg para powerlifting competition.

Held at La Chapelle Arena, Elyan narrowly missed out on the gold, achieving a best lift of 139kg—just 3kg behind China’s Y Tan, who lifted 142kg to claim first place.

This silver medal marks another significant milestone in Elyan’s career. Having competed in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, where she finished in fourth place, Elyan has steadily climbed the ranks in para powerlifting.

Prior to the Paris Paralympics, she secured second place in the 67kg category at the World Para Powerlifting Championships held in Tbilisi, Georgia, setting a new African record with a lift of 136kg.

Elyan’s achievement adds to Egypt’s outstanding performance in Paris in para powerlifting.

Yesterday, Mohamed Elmenyawy captured Egypt’s first medal of the Games, a gold in the men’s 59kg competition, and Rehab Ahmed followed up with a gold in the women’s up to 55kg competition. Today, the sitting volley ball team secured its third bronze medal after defeating Germany 3-2.