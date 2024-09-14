Chile Joins South Africa’s Genocide Case Against Israel at the ICJ

Photo Source: The Palestine Chronicle

Chile officially requested to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday 13 September.

The case, initiated by South Africa in 2023, accuses Israel of violating international law by committing acts of genocide and apartheid against Palestinians in the Occupied Territories.

This decision follows a broader international outcry regarding Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank. Chile’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that this intervention aligns with its commitment to upholding international law and supporting the rights of oppressed populations.

“Yesterday, Chile, invoking Article 63 of the Statute of the Court, filed in the Registry of the Court a declaration of intervention in the case concerning the Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel),” a press statement on X read Friday.

Chile is not the first country to support South Africa’s legal pursuit. Egypt formally joined the case in May 2024, citing the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including forced displacement, infrastructure destruction, and civilian targeting. Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israel’s actions as clear violations of the 1949 Geneva Convention.

In June 2024, Spain made history as the first European nation to back South Africa’s ICJ case. Spain’s Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, noted that Spain’s involvement was motivated by a desire to strengthen international law and support the cessation of military operations in Gaza.

Additionally, Indonesia and Slovenia have expressed support for separate ICJ cases related to Israel’s violations of Palestinian rights​. While Indonesia is not a signatory to the Genocide Convention, it continues to advocate for accountability at the international level.

Israel has faced widespread condemnation for continuing its offensive in Gaza, defying a UN Security Council call for an immediate ceasefire. Since 7 October, over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed, with more than 95,000 wounded, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health. Additionally, at least 11,000 people are believed to be trapped under rubble. Israel is also currently on trial at the International Court of Justice for alleged genocide against Palestinians.