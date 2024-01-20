Indonesia and Slovenia Support New ICJ Case Against Israel on Palestinian Rights Violations

Indonesia and Slovenia have expressed their support for a new case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israeli violations of Palestinian rights. Both nations have confirmed their participation in proceedings seeking an advisory opinion on Israel’s control and policies in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The UN General Assembly, in December 2022, voted to request the ICJ to issue an advisory opinion on whether Israel’s actions against Palestinians violated international law. This request predates the onset of Israel’s ongoing conflict in Gaza, where over 24,000 people have lost their lives.

Slovenia has announced its participation in the upcoming hearing scheduled for February, citing Israel’s actions in the Gaza conflict and heightened violence in the occupied West Bank as the basis for its decision.

In a separate case at the ICJ, public hearings occurred last week for South Africa’s accusation against Israel, alleging genocide in Gaza. The case garnered support from several countries. The court is set to decide on supporting South Africa’s demands, including an immediate Gaza ceasefire, in the coming weeks.

The upcoming ICJ session, involving Slovenia and Indonesia, is set to begin on February 19. For the February proceedings, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, is preparing a statement with input from international law experts, according to her ministry.

Despite not being a signatory to the 1948 Genocide Convention, Indonesia expressed backing for South Africa’s case against Israel. Since October, Slovenia has been advocating for a Gaza ceasefire.

According to Indonesian legal expert Hikmahanto Juwana, the ICJ decision in this case is advisory, in contrast to South Africa’s recent legal case. Juwana noted, “The advisory opinion is not the same as an ICJ court decision. Advisory opinion only has a quote-unquote moral binding,” as reported by RT News.

The February ICJ hearing is separate from South Africa’s case accusing Israel of “genocidal acts” in Gaza. Indonesia has not joined the latter case because it is not a party to the Genocide Convention. Yet, Marsudi reiterated Indonesia’s support for South Africa’s efforts to report Israel’s Genocide Convention violations to the ICJ.