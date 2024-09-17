Islamic Ceramics Museum to Open Its Doors to the Public in October

Minister of Culture, Dr. Ahmed Fouad Hanu, has announced the reopening of the Islamic Ceramics Museum to the public on October 15. This marks the end of a 14-year period during which the museum was closed for restoration and upgrades.

The minister conducted an inspection tour of the museum on Monday, September 16 to review the latest updates on the museum’s reopening, and evaluate its readiness to welcome the public.

The minister also highlighted that the Islamic Ceramics Museum is among Egypt’s most significant museums, housing an exceptional collection of rare ceramic pieces.

The Islamic Ceramics Museum is located on the first and second floors of the ‘Prince Amr Ibrahim’ palace at the Gezira Art Center in Zamalek.

The building features a blend of architectural styles, incorporating elements inspired by Moroccan, Turkish, and Andalusian design, while also reflecting influences of European classical architecture.

It also incorporates antiques from different Egyptian periods, including Ayyubid, Mamluk, Ottoman, and Umayyad. The museum features a diverse array of items such as candlesticks, dishes, tiles, grills, and windows.

Islamic ceramics are celebrated as one of the most distinctive artistic achievements of the Islamic world. Across various periods and regions, Muslim potters created ceramics that featured calligraphic inscriptions, cultural motifs, and geometric patterns.