Media Production City Blaze Disrupts Multiple Film Productions

A major fire erupted on Monday 23 September at a filming location in Egypt’s Media Production City, destroying the set of the TV series Al Hay Al Shaabi (The Popular neighborhood) and threatening nearby areas, including Al Hay Al-Islam (the Islamic neighborhood) in 6th October city.

The flames also consumed the set of Khaled El Hajar’s movie Al Hob Kolo (All The Love) leading to substantial losses.

The incident prompted the Civil Protection Authority to deploy 20 fire trucks to the scene. Firefighters worked to control the blaze, which also spread to several other filming locations, including the popular series Jaafar Al-Omda starring Mohamed Ramadan, and Haq Arab featuring Ahmed Al-Awadi.

As the fire raged, seven individuals suffered from smoke inhalation during their evacuation. A team from the 6th of October Police district arrived alongside the fire department to manage the situation and investigate the cause of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, as firefighters continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of the area.