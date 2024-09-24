Stomach Flu Outbreak in Egypt’s Aswan Linked to E. Coli Bacteria: Health Ministry

Egypt’s Health Minister Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar announced on 23 September that the severe stomach flu outbreak across Aswan is initially linked to E. coli bacteria.

The initial findings, revealed through samples from affected patients, come a week after residents voiced concerns over Aswan’s water reservoirs being contaminated — typically how the E. coli is spread.

The outbreak has led to a surge in hospital visits across Aswan with about 648 individuals requiring medical treatment, presenting symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.

Since 11 September, 480 people have been treated for mild symptoms, with 168 patients still hospitalized, including 36 elderly individuals in intensive care.

Abdel-Ghaffar also confirmed that while there were five deaths in Aswan over the past week of the outbreak, it remains unconfirmed if it is linked to the stomach infection.

While most E. coli strains result in mild illness, some mutated forms can trigger more dangerous complications, he explained.

Despite the surge, Abdel-Ghaffar reassured the public that no new cases had been reported in the past 48 hours, and the situation is expected to stabilize within a week.

Hospital occupancy rates in Aswan hover around 37 percent, he added, refuting rumors about capacity issues.

The health minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of Aswan’s water supply.

He confirmed that water in the region meets all health standards and that sanitation services now reach 92 percent of Aswan’s villages. Random water samples are routinely tested to maintain quality, with a regulatory system in place to monitor and treat Nile River water for safe usage.

E. coli, though linked to contaminated water in this case, can also spread through tainted food or contact with fecal matter. The bacteria can easily infect individuals when food is washed with polluted water.