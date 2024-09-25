Egypt Launches Comprehensive Review of Sports Strategies After Paris 2024 Olympics

The Egyptian government, led by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, has announced a comprehensive review of the country’s sports strategies and preparations following the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The initiative follows discussions aimed at boosting Egypt’s chances of excelling on the international stage, to focus on resource dedication to athlete development.

During the review with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Ashraf Sobhy, President Al-Sisi stressed the importance of reassessing Egypt’s readiness for the upcoming Olympic Games, highlighting the need to efficiently allocate funds and provide optimal support to athletes.

The review will focus on elite athletes as well as the broader structural improvements, including enhancing training facilities, coaching, and management of national teams.

Key to this strategy is fostering young talent through targeted programs aimed at identifying and nurturing athletes from an early age. This will involve upgrading training environments, ensuring athletes have access to world-class coaching, and implementing strategies that support a clear pathway from grassroots participation to elite competition.

President Al-Sisi has reiterated the importance of accountability in spending, ensuring that the country’s resources are used effectively to maximize Egypt’s sporting potential.

Minister Sobyy has echoed Al-Sisi’s decision, highlighting the significance of this moment in Egyptian sports history as the country seeks to elevate its status on the global stage.

The next round of the Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, USA, from July 14 to July 30, 2028.