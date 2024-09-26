Egypt Strengthens Global Fertilizer Market Position with Export Growth

Egypt has risen to the forefront of Europe’s fertilizer supply chain. This July, the nation’s exports reached EUR 85 million (EGP 4.5 billion), surging 1.4 times higher than previous figures, securing Egypt’s spot as Europe’s third-largest fertilizer supplier.

Coming in first place was Russia with exports totaling EUR 199 million (EGP 10.7 billion). In second place was Morocco with a EUR 111 million (EGP 5.9 billion) contribution.

As a key player in the global fertilizer market, rising from its former status as a fertilizer importer to meet domestic demand, today Egypt ranks fifth in the world for fertilizer production and sixth in exports.

In 2022, Egypt’s fertilizer exports grew to USD 3.4 billion (EGP 164 billion), an increase from USD 2.3 billion (EGP 111.2 billion) in 2021, according to the former Minister of Public Enterprises, Mahmoud Esmat.

In 2023, Egypt’s fertilizer exports reached USD 2.6 billion (EGP 125.7 billion), accounting for 33 percent of the sector’s total exports, the Executive Director of the Chemicals and Fertilizers Export Council, Mohamed Maged, announced. In the same year, the country exported to 125 nations, contributing to the industry’s overall exports of USD 8 billion (EGP 387 billion) for the year.

Maged further noted that fertilizer exports in the first half of 2024 totaled approximately USD 1.5 billion (EGP 72.5 billion), and are expected to reach between USD 2.5 billion (EGP 120.9 billion) and USD 3 billion (EGP 145 billion) by the end of the year.

Under the auspice of Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the localization and expansion of Egypt’s fertilizer industry became a national priority.

Egypt has reached self-sufficiency in multiple types of fertilizers, with nearly half of its production being exported. Public companies and state-owned enterprises have fueled this growth by opening new factories in strategic locations such as Damietta, Ain Sokhna, and Aswan. These efforts contributed to exports reaching USD 3.4 billion (EGP 164.5 billion) in 2023.

Currently, Egypt produces around 19 million tons of diverse fertilizers, with a portion directed to domestic markets in line with the expansion of agricultural land in areas like the New Delta, Sinai, and other regions targeted for cultivation.

The nation aims to reach USD 10 billion (EGP 483.8 billion) annually within two years. By expanding and modernizing production facilities and diversifying its product range, the country hopes to attract new customers and extend its global reach.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to raise total exports to USD 100 billion (EGP 4.8 trillion) annually, positioning Egypt as a key player in international markets.

Additionally, the nation plans to reclaim around 3.5 million acres of land, bringing Egypt’s total agricultural land to 12.5 million acres, a 30 percent increase from the current area. This expansion is expected to significantly boost self-sufficiency in agricultural products and create a larger surplus for export.

With ongoing investment in infrastructure and agriculture, Egypt is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious goals of expanding both production and exports, solidifying its place as a regional leader.