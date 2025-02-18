A Decade of Care: How IBF is Delivering Essential Healthcare to Everyday Egyptians

Over the past ten years, the Ibrahim A. Badran Foundation (IBF) has expanded from a small initiative into a nationwide healthcare provider, bringing essential medical services to some of Egypt’s most underserved communities.

Established in 2014 in memory of Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Badran, IBF began with a handful of medical convoys in Fayoum and has since delivered healthcare to over 850,000 individuals across 26 governorates.

Founded by Dr. Badran’s mother, Mrs. Ola Ismail, IBF began with modest medical convoys in Fayoum, supported by a group of doctors and volunteers. Over the years, the foundation has grown into a structured organization operating six mobile health clinics and eight fixed satellite clinics across Cairo, Fayoum, Beni Suef, Qena, Luxor, Edfu, Aswan, and Qalyubia.

By leveraging mobile clinics, satellite healthcare facilities, and telemedicine, IBF has worked to bridge the gap in healthcare accessibility, ensuring that patients in remote areas receive timely diagnosis, treatment, and surgical referrals. As the foundation marks its tenth anniversary, it continues to scale its efforts, focusing on sustainable healthcare solutions and expanding its reach to improve community health outcomes.

A Decade of Milestones

Since its inception, IBF has made significant strides in improving healthcare accessibility. Over the past ten years, the foundation has provided medical care to nearly one million people across Egypt. This impact has been achieved through over 800 medical convoys and 2,000 clinic days, along with preventive health awareness sessions reaching more than 340,000 people. Additionally, IBF has facilitated over 1,800 life-changing surgeries.

In 2024, the foundation expanded its network by launching two new satellite clinics, expanding its network to enhance access to healthcare services in underserved areas. IBF also became the first charitable healthcare foundation in Egypt to earn ISO 9001-2015 certification, affirming its adherence to international quality standards.

Collaboration and Community Impact

IBF’s operations rely on partnerships with various organizations, partnering with over 30 organizations, including financial institutions, corporate sponsors, and NGOs. These partnerships enable IBF to scale its efforts and align healthcare initiatives with corporate social responsibility programs.

The CIB Foundation has played a key role in funding medical convoys, clinic days, and surgical procedures for children in underserved areas. Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation for Development partnered with IBF to deliver healthcare services and psychological rehabilitation to children in orphanages.

Meanwhile, Apache Corporation has contributed to improving healthcare access in Matrouh governorate through a three-year initiative that includes medical convoys and plans for a new fixed clinic. Additionally, Dell Technologies has collaborated with IBF on preventive health awareness campaigns in rural areas.

These collaborations reflect IBF’s commitment to ensuring that healthcare services are not only accessible but also tailored to the specific needs of each community.

Looking Ahead: The Next Chapter

As IBF enters its second decade, it aims to expand its network of satellite clinics to all governorates, enhancing the sustainability and accessibility of medical care in rural and underserved regions. The foundation is also focusing on specialized healthcare services and plans to establish new strategic partnerships both locally and internationally.

Another key priority for IBF is capacity building. By training medical professionals and healthcare staff in underserved areas, the foundation ensures that its impact is long-term and that local communities have the resources needed to sustain high-quality healthcare services.

With its decade-long track record of delivering healthcare to those who need it most, IBF is engaging with stakeholders, including individuals, companies, and organizations, to sustain and expand its healthcare services. Whether through financial contributions, sponsorships, or volunteering, public engagement remains crucial in sustaining and expanding the foundation’s work.

IBF’s initiatives contribute to broader efforts in equitable healthcare access and community health improvements. As the foundation moves forward, its mission remains clear: to bridge healthcare gaps, empower communities, and create a healthier future for all Egyptians.

To find out more about IBF’s initiatives and ways to support its mission, visit www.badranfoundation.com.